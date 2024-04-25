CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $226.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.36. The company had a trading volume of 954,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,819. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $298,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 590.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $462,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

