Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$14.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.56.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.62. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The firm has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

