Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $5.94 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $20.27 billion and $171.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $5.94 or 0.00009226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,315.76 or 0.99959187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012607 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00097416 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,192,402 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,169,519.791224 with 3,473,249,714.205232 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.63593716 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $164,339,442.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

