Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Masco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

