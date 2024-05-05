Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.48.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 6,729,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.