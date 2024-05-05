One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 358,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,174. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

