Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,789 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $83,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,861 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 486,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 326,499 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. 1,875,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,862. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.