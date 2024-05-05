Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Increased by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $20.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $734.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $761.06 and its 200 day moving average is $671.38. The company has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

