One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,426. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $101.40. 13,324,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.