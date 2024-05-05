Mizuho Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.36.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,043,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $183.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 543,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

