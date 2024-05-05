Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $95.95. 2,424,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 7.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

