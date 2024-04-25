Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Trading 6.9% Higher

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.45. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

