Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Trading 6.9% Higher

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.45. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $523.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.