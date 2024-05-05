LSV Asset Management Sells 168,550 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $336,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KHC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,102,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,267. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

