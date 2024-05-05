Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 819,728 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $383,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 93,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 60,568,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

