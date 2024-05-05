JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.16. 11,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.80.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

