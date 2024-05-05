U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60,969 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,969 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $45,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $7,542,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $3,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

