Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4,542.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,868,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $56.06. 3,612,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,817. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.