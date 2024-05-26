HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,215 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,913,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,097,602. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

