Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 10,140 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.10. 926,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

