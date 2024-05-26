Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.03. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1,222 shares traded.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

