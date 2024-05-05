Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 657,494 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232,856 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter.

LRGF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.55. 55,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,563. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

