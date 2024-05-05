LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,964,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 275,512 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $470,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,678,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $745,543,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $55.90. 23,946,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

