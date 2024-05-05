Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. 1,396,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,369. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.