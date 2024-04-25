Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $260,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,193.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,243.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,147.33. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $708.00 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.45.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

