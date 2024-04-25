First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FCF opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCF

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.