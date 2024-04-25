Larson Financial Group LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.