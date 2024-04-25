Larson Financial Group LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,645,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 328,860 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $3,344,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 192.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 287,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 188,921 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

