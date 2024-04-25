Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,697 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CF Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.25 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

