F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

FNB opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $49,533,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in F.N.B. by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after acquiring an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,766,000 after purchasing an additional 723,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after purchasing an additional 694,059 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

