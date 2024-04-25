Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance
NYSE:SBS opened at $16.04 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.
Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.