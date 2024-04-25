BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
BM Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.01. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.
