BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

BM Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.01. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BM Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:BMTX Free Report ) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,626 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.