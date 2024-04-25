Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.46. 579,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,015. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.33 and a fifty-two week high of $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

