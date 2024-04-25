Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

