Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.23. The stock had a trading volume of 93,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.