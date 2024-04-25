Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $191,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,418.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.06 on Thursday, reaching $565.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $605.56 and its 200 day moving average is $517.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,106 shares of company stock worth $92,729,716 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

