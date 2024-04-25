Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 320,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 359,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 406,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,226. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

