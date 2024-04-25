Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$124.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.63.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$112.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

