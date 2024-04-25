Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

Shares of WLDSW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Wearable Devices has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

