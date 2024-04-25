Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wearable Devices Stock Performance
Shares of WLDSW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Wearable Devices has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
