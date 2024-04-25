Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$120.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$120.88.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 6.3 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
