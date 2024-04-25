Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 1,255.6% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brooge Energy Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BROG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.66.
About Brooge Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brooge Energy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.