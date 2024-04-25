Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 1,255.6% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brooge Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BROG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

About Brooge Energy

Featured Stories

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

