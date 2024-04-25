Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $19.00

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 494,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

