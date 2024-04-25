Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $19.00

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.
NYSE:ASPN opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
