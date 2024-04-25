Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 0.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,479,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $48,534.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,619.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,051.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $48,534.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,383 shares of company stock worth $1,291,362 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

