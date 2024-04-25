Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.54.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.52.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -33.10%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

