U.S. Silica (SLCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.23.

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

