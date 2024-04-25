FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Reduced by Scotiabank

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.75.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$6.13 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$5.17 and a 12-month high of C$31.34. The company has a market cap of C$992.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.38.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.07).

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

In related news, Director Jinhee Magie bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. Insiders have purchased 8,831 shares of company stock valued at $55,411 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.