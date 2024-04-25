FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Reduced by Scotiabank

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.75.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$6.13 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$5.17 and a 12-month high of C$31.34. The company has a market cap of C$992.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.38.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.07).
Insider Activity at Lithium Americas
In related news, Director Jinhee Magie bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. Insiders have purchased 8,831 shares of company stock valued at $55,411 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
