LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

LYB opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

