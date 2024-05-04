Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

