Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.40.

VLO stock opened at $156.84 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

