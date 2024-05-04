Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $183.00 at TD Cowen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $181.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.79.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $167.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.55. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $183.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

