RWS (LON:RWS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
RWS Stock Performance
RWS opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.21) on Wednesday. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 157.20 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.40 ($3.57). The company has a market cap of £649.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,517.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.
RWS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 9.80 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17,142.86%.
About RWS
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.
